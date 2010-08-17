The Hub Adds Marketers

Discovery-Hasbro joint venture network The Hub named two more members of its marketing team ahead of the children's network's Oct. 10 launch.

Michael

Grover and Cindy Slocki will report to Greg Heanue, VP of marketing and

promotions at the Los Angeles-based JV. Grover is director, consumer

marketing, and Slocki is director, integrated marketing solutions.

"Michael's

hands-on experience marketing and promoting properties to children and

their families with innovative campaigns will allow us to take a

strategic and practical approach to how we connect with our audience,"

Heanue said in a release. "Cindy's keen understanding of our partners'

needs and her experience in developing and executing strategic

multiplatform promotions will help The Hub cultivate our partner

relationships into long-term alliances."

