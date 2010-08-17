The Hub Adds Marketers
Discovery-Hasbro joint venture network The Hub named two more members of its marketing team ahead of the children's network's Oct. 10 launch.
Michael
Grover and Cindy Slocki will report to Greg Heanue, VP of marketing and
promotions at the Los Angeles-based JV. Grover is director, consumer
marketing, and Slocki is director, integrated marketing solutions.
"Michael's
hands-on experience marketing and promoting properties to children and
their families with innovative campaigns will allow us to take a
strategic and practical approach to how we connect with our audience,"
Heanue said in a release. "Cindy's keen understanding of our partners'
needs and her experience in developing and executing strategic
multiplatform promotions will help The Hub cultivate our partner
relationships into long-term alliances."
