In the crowded marketplace for children’s programming, new network The Hub is positioning itself to be just that—a go-to destination on TV for kids and their families.



The Discovery Communications- Hasbro joint venture bowed in October as the rebranding of Discovery Kids to 60 million U.S. households, with marquee properties like My Little Pony and Transformers Prime in its portfolio.



Getting nostalgic? That’s the point, says Margaret Loesch, The Hub president/CEO. “We have so many shows with high brand awareness that parents watched when they were kids and are now excited to pass along and share with their children,” Loesch says.



So far, so good. Since October, The Hub has consistently delivered the highest percentages of co-viewing by parents and kids in key demos among all kids cable networks. And with the Feb. 11 debut of Transformers Prime marking the net’s best series premiere to date (including quadruple-digit increases across all of its key demos), it looks like The Hub will do some transforming of its own in the world of kids TV in 2011.