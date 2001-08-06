HSN to push ABC soap jewelry

Enabling a new connection between soap opera stars and their fans, Home Shopping Network will start hawking jewelry worn on ABC's All My Children, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Four items or jewelry have been scripted into the show over the past four months. During commercial breaks, viewers will be pointed to HSN to purchase those items, starting with a star pendant worn by Cady McClain, who plays Dixie on the long-running ABC soap.

Sale of the jewelry, to be priced between $24 and $35, will be plugged on both ABC and HSN. It's the latest example of such direct TV merchandising efforts, following a similar ploy by another soap, CBS's Guiding Light, and one on NBC's Will & Grace, which pushed a polo shirt worn by one of its stars, Debra Messing.