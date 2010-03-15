HRTS Sets Unscripted Cable Panel Lineup

The Hollywood Radio & Television Society has slated its latest "Hitmakers" panel, "Hitmakers Cable Reality: Unscripted on Cable: The State of the Business."

The panelists include: Original Pictures CEO Thom Beers (Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers), Pilgrim Films & Television Founder Craig Piligian (Dirty Jobs, The Ultimate Fighter), Co-owner of 51 Minds Entertainment Mark Cronin (Flavor of Love, Rock of Love), Katalyst CEO Jason Goldberg (Punk'd, Beauty & The Geek), American Idol judge and Dream Merchant 21 Entertainment Founder Randy Jackson (Randy Jackson Presents: America's Best Dance Crew), and 495 Productions Founder and President Sally Ann Salsano (Jersey Shore, Tool Academy).

The panel is scheduled for April 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

"The popularity of cable reality programming has grown exponentially in recent years with titles and characters that have become staples within many households," said Lionsgate chief and HRTS President Kevin Beggs. "The information shared by our accomplished panelists will give our members a 'reality check' on the current state of the business and the challenges involved in trying to stay ahead of the curve."