HRTS Sets Cable Chiefs Luncheon Lineup

The Hollywood Radio & Television Society has announced

the panel for its 2010 Cable Chiefs Newsmaker Luncheon.

Turner Entertainment Networks President Steve Koonin,

Discovery Communications COO Peter Liguori, HBO President of Programming and

West Coast Operations Michael Lombardo, Rainbow Media President and CEO Joshua

Sapan, MTV Networks Music/Films/Logo Group President Van Toffler and NBC Universal

Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks President Lauren Zalaznick have been

tapped for the event.

Set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010 at the Hyatt Regency Century

Plaza Hotel, Lionsgate chief and HRTS President Kevin Beggs will serve as

moderator.

"Our distinguished panelists lead companies responsible for

some of the most innovative programming on television," said Beggs. "We look

forward to their insights regarding the current state of the cable industry and

what we can expect in the future."