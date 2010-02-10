HRTS Sets Cable Chiefs Luncheon Lineup
By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Radio & Television Society has announced
the panel for its 2010 Cable Chiefs Newsmaker Luncheon.
Turner Entertainment Networks President Steve Koonin,
Discovery Communications COO Peter Liguori, HBO President of Programming and
West Coast Operations Michael Lombardo, Rainbow Media President and CEO Joshua
Sapan, MTV Networks Music/Films/Logo Group President Van Toffler and NBC Universal
Women and Lifestyle Entertainment Networks President Lauren Zalaznick have been
tapped for the event.
Set for Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2010 at the Hyatt Regency Century
Plaza Hotel, Lionsgate chief and HRTS President Kevin Beggs will serve as
moderator.
"Our distinguished panelists lead companies responsible for
some of the most innovative programming on television," said Beggs. "We look
forward to their insights regarding the current state of the cable industry and
what we can expect in the future."
