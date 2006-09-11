HRTS Elects Chris Silberman to President

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) has elected Chris Silbermann, co-president of International Creative Management, as president of HRTS for the 2006-2008 term.

Silbermann was previously treasurer and is a long-time board member of the HRTS.

His first official role in his new job will be kicking off the organization’s 60th anniversary when he introduces a Tuesday luncheon in Beverly Hills featuring CBS Corporation chief Leslie Moonves.

Silbermann succeeds former HRTS president Andy Friendly.

Newly-elected board members include Kevin Beggs, President of Television Programming and Production for Lionsgate Television; Scott Carlin, President of Domestic TV Distribution for HBO; Len Goldstein, EVP of Creative Affairs for Warner Bros. Television; Aaron Kaplan, Worldwide Head of Scripted TV & Programming for the William Morris Agency; Ryan O'Hara, President, of TV Guide Channel and Zack Van Amburg, Co-President of Programming and Production for Sony Pictures Television.

Officers elected to two year terms are Vice President of HRTS (re-elected) Andrea Wong, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming, Series & Late Night for ABC Entertainment was re-elected to a two-year term as Vice President and Peter Jankowski, President of Wolf Films, was elected as Secretary and Treasurer.

Added to the board by executive appointment are Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Fremantle Media North America; Gary Newman, Co-President of 20th Century Fox Television; and Kenneth Richman, a partner at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren & Richman, LLP.

Additionally, Dave Ferrara will remain executive director of the HRTS for two more years.