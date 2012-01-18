HRTS Announces Three New Board Members
The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS)
announced Wednesday the addition of Paul Buccieri, managing director, ITV
Studios International and president & CEO, ITV Studios America; Michael
Kassan, founder of MediaLink and Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery Channel and
TLC to its Board of Directors for the 2012-2014 term.
"Paul, Michael and Eileen bring interesting and diverse
backgrounds to HRTS and we are delighted and honored they are joining our Board
of Directors," said HRTS president Sean Perry, in making the announcement.
Buccieri, as managing director of ITV Studios
International, a position to which he was promoted in July 2011, develops and
oversees the business' international strategy alongside his previous
responsibilities as president and CEO of ITV Studios America.
Kassan, founder of advisory and business development firm
MediaLink LLC, has provided counsel for businesses in the area of marketing,
advertising, media, entertainment and digital technology. He was also
previously president/COO and vice chairman of Initiative Media Worldwide.
O'Neill oversees the
strategic direction for Discovery Channel and TLC as group president, including development,
programming, production, digital media, marketing, research and
communications. She most recently oversaw the launch of TLC's All-American Muslim.
