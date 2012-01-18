HRTS Announces Three New Board Members

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS)

announced Wednesday the addition of Paul Buccieri, managing director, ITV

Studios International and president & CEO, ITV Studios America; Michael

Kassan, founder of MediaLink and Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery Channel and

TLC to its Board of Directors for the 2012-2014 term.

"Paul, Michael and Eileen bring interesting and diverse

backgrounds to HRTS and we are delighted and honored they are joining our Board

of Directors," said HRTS president Sean Perry, in making the announcement.

Buccieri, as managing director of ITV Studios

International, a position to which he was promoted in July 2011, develops and

oversees the business' international strategy alongside his previous

responsibilities as president and CEO of ITV Studios America.

Kassan, founder of advisory and business development firm

MediaLink LLC, has provided counsel for businesses in the area of marketing,

advertising, media, entertainment and digital technology. He was also

previously president/COO and vice chairman of Initiative Media Worldwide.

O'Neill oversees the

strategic direction for Discovery Channel and TLC as group president, including development,

programming, production, digital media, marketing, research and

communications. She most recently oversaw the launch of TLC's All-American Muslim.