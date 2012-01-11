HRTS Announces Showrunners to Join 'Hitmakers' Panel on Jan. 19

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society, presenting its annual Newsmaker Luncheon: "The Hitmakers," has lined up The Walking Dead's Glen Mazzara, New Girl's Liz Meriwether, 2 Broke Girls' Michael Patrick King and Justified's Graham Yost to participate in the panel.

It will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with former Rescue Me executive producer Peter Tolan once again moderating.

"We are excited to begin the new year by hearing from these remarkable producers who are spearheading four of television's most talked about series," said Sean Perry, HRTS president. "We look forward to what we know will be a very lively and informative discussion."

HRTS' Newsmaker Luncheon: "The Hitmakers" is co-chaired by Adam Berkowitz and Sarah Timberman. For more information on the event, visit HRTS.org.