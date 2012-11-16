HRTS Announces Panelists for 'State of Broadcast' Luncheon

The Hollywood Radio & Television Society on Friday announced the panelists for its next Newsmaker Luncheon event, The State of Broadcast.

The panelists are:

Kevin Reilly, chairman, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company;

Ken Ziffren, partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP

Peter Benedek, cofounder & board member, UTA

Katherine Pope, president of television, Chernin Entertainment

HRTS' State of Broadcast: Inside the Changing World of Network Television Luncheon will take place Nov. 28 from 12-2 p.m. PT, at The Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

More panelists will be announced at a later date.