HRTS Announces Panelists for 'State of Broadcast' Luncheon
The Hollywood Radio & Television Society on Friday announced the panelists for its next Newsmaker Luncheon event, The State of Broadcast.
The panelists are:
- Kevin Reilly, chairman, entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company;
- Ken Ziffren, partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP
- Peter Benedek, cofounder & board member, UTA
- Katherine Pope, president of television, Chernin Entertainment
HRTS' State of Broadcast: Inside the Changing World of Network Television Luncheon will take place Nov. 28 from 12-2 p.m. PT, at The Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
More panelists will be announced at a later date.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.