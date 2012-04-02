HRTS Announces Next Unscripted Hitmakers Panel

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced on Monday the panelists for the organization's annual "Unscripted Hitmakers" Newsmaker Luncheon. Tom Bergeron will serve as moderator for the April 26 panel.

The panelists that are on tap for the conference are:

Mike Fleiss, founder of Next Entertainment and executive producer of ABC's The Bachelor franchise

Conrad Green, executive producer & showrunner, ABC's Dancing with the Stars

Eli Holzman, executive producer Project Runway, Undercover Boss, Work of Art, Beauty & the Geek and Project Greenlight.

Kris Jenner, TV personality and executive producer and star, E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Brent Montgomery, executive producer, History's Pawn Stars

Bertram van Munster, director, co-creator and executive producer of CBS' The Amazing Race

"The HRTS Unscripted Hitmakers Luncheon has proven to be a lively forum with invaluable insight to gain from the key players of the reality television programming world," said Sean Perry, HRTS president. "This will be a great opportunity to discuss highly topical issues and current trends that surround this accelerating industry."

The HRTS Unscripted Hitmakers will take place April 26 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly, Hills, Calif.