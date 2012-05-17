HRTS Announces Next State of the Industry Panel
The
Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced on Thursday the
panelists for the organization's annual "State of the Industry"
Newsmaker Luncheon.
The
panelists that are on tap for the conference are:
Rick Rosen, head of television department, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment
Lloyd Braun, co-owner and founding partner, BermanBraun
Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager, History and Lifetime Networks
Cliff
Gilbert-Lurie, partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP
Gary Newman, chairman, Twentieth
Century Fox Television
"We are delighted
to present our annual State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon which continues
to convene a diverse panel of top executives and professionals in varied
entertainment fields, each offering different perspectives and insights on the
current and future state of the industry," said Sean Perry, HRTS president. "We
look forward to hearing what each professional has to contribute to what we
anticipate being an energetic and informative conversation."
The
HRTS State of the
Industry Newsmaker Luncheon will take place June 7 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly,
Hills, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.