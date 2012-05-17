HRTS Announces Next State of the Industry Panel

The

Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) announced on Thursday the

panelists for the organization's annual "State of the Industry"

Newsmaker Luncheon.

The

panelists that are on tap for the conference are:

Rick Rosen, head of television department, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment

Lloyd Braun, co-owner and founding partner, BermanBraun

Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager, History and Lifetime Networks

Cliff

Gilbert-Lurie, partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP

Gary Newman, chairman, Twentieth

Century Fox Television

"We are delighted

to present our annual State of the Industry Newsmaker Luncheon which continues

to convene a diverse panel of top executives and professionals in varied

entertainment fields, each offering different perspectives and insights on the

current and future state of the industry," said Sean Perry, HRTS president. "We

look forward to hearing what each professional has to contribute to what we

anticipate being an energetic and informative conversation."

The

HRTS State of the

Industry Newsmaker Luncheon will take place June 7 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly,

Hills, Calif.