HRTS Adds Four New Board Members

The Hollywood Radio

and Television Society has appointed four new board members, it was announced

Tuesday by HRTS president Sean Perry and executive director Dave Ferrara.

The new board

members are: Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television; Thom Beers, CEO, FremantleMedia North

America; IvyKagan

Bierman, partner, Loeb & Loeb; andTom Frank, CEO, Pink Zulu Labs.

"Bela Bajaria, Thom Beers, Ivy Kagan Bierman and Tom Frank

are extraordinary industry veterans who will provide thoughtful and greatly

valued counsel to our organization," said Perry, who is also partner and

co-department head, non-scripted television at William Morris Endeavor. "We are

honored to add their diverse breadth of knowledge to the HRTS Board of

Directors and look forward to a wonderful season with their addition."