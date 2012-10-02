HRTS Adds Four New Board Members
The Hollywood Radio
and Television Society has appointed four new board members, it was announced
Tuesday by HRTS president Sean Perry and executive director Dave Ferrara.
The new board
members are: Bela Bajaria, executive VP, Universal Television; Thom Beers, CEO, FremantleMedia North
America; IvyKagan
Bierman, partner, Loeb & Loeb; andTom Frank, CEO, Pink Zulu Labs.
"Bela Bajaria, Thom Beers, Ivy Kagan Bierman and Tom Frank
are extraordinary industry veterans who will provide thoughtful and greatly
valued counsel to our organization," said Perry, who is also partner and
co-department head, non-scripted television at William Morris Endeavor. "We are
honored to add their diverse breadth of knowledge to the HRTS Board of
Directors and look forward to a wonderful season with their addition."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.