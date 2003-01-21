HRP cofounder dies at 84

James Parsons, co-founder of the first TV-only rep firm, Harrington, Righter

& Parsons (now owned by Cox Communications Inc.), died Jan. 19 in North Branford,

Conn. He was 84.

Parsons had been a salesman for WWNY(FM) Watertown, N.Y., and had worked for

McCann-Erickson Inc. and C.E. Hooper (the radio-ratings firm), before joining rep

firm Petry Corp. in 1944.

He was the account executive for TV in 1949 when he teamed up with fellow Petry

executives Jack Harrington and "Turk" (Christened "Volney Foster") Righter to form

HR&P.

There were 50 TV stations on the air at the time.