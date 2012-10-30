How'm IDoin'?-Breaking Down the Broadcast Networks . . . So Far

ABC

ABC was down 12%

in total viewers and down 16% in adults 18-49 through four weeks this season. Dancing

With The Stars, the network's huge ratings driver, is down double-digits

this season with its All-Star edition, having to go head-to-head with NBC's

megahit The Voice, which

was moved into fourth-quarter.



Returning shows

have also dipped in the ratings while new shows The Neighbors and Last

Resort have failed to break out. The net is having slightly more luck with Nashville,

which has gotten positive buzz, but ratings were a bit lower than had been

hoped for, and new show 666 Park Avenue, which started strong, continues

to scare away viewers week-to-week. ABC also announced that Private Practice

will be ending in first-quarter.



On the positive

front, ABC's Sunday night lineup of Once Upon A Time and Revenge are

still attracting adults 18-49 and getting buzz, despite losses in ratings

versus last season.



CBS

CBS,

considered the most stable network, is having a rough season, despite its No. 1

status in total viewers. While still at the top of the heap, the eye network is

down 11% in total viewers and down 17% in adults 18-49 versus last season.



CBS has been

hurt by a number of factors. The network's powerful Monday and Tuesday line-ups

were hurt by the addition of NBC's The Voice, plus it had to contend

with comparisons to last season's huge numbers for the entrance of Ashton

Kutcher replacing Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men. The premiere of Men

last season drew over 27 million viewers and pumped ratings for all the shows

on the night. This season, the declining show was moved to Thursdays and CBS

replaced it with a weak comedy, Partners, which hurt its whole night.





In addition,

returning show Hawaii 5-0 was washed up this season against NBC's new

hit Revolution, while new Friday night drama Made in Jersey was

the first cancellation of the season. Still, new dramas Elementary and Vegas

seem to be keepers and The BigBang Theory, NCIS and Person of

Interest remain strong.



Fox





This is one of

the worst starts Fox has had in many seasons. Ratings for The X Factor

fell from last season despite the addition of judges Britney Spears and Demi

Lovato, while baseball ratings have fallen by double-digits this season.





Fox has seen

losses for almost all of its returning shows, while new comedies Ben and

Kate and The Mindy Project (both with full-season orders) are only

doing moderate ratings (but get a lot of DVR-recorded viewing).





Fox's Sunday

night of animation is also leaking viewers, while new drama The Mob Doctor

is just waiting for the axe to swing. In addition, Fox has pushed back the

premiere of the second season of Touch as it feels it needs more time to

promote it. The good news for the network-American Idol is coming back

in first-quarter with a supposed war between new judges Mariah Carey and Nicki

Minaj, so that might bring the network back to life.



NBC

What a

difference a year makes. NBC has moved from fourth to first (in adults 18-49)

in one swoop thanks to the addition of ratings powerhouse The Voice (3

hours a week), a strong NFL season and the breakout of its new adventure drama Revolution.



The Voice has helped NBC's schedule as a whole by

supplying a healthy lead-in to new shows Go On and The New Normal on

Tuesday, as well as Revolution on Monday.





Despite its

envious position as the only network with gains (up 12.5% in viewers and 16.7%

in adults 18-49), and sitting as the No. 1 network in adults 18-49, NBC still

has big holes in its schedule. Its Thursday night line-up is tanking and

Wednesday's new comedies Animal Practice (already cancelled) and Guys

With Kids (should be cancelled but it's by Jimmy Fallon and Lorne

Michaels...well you get it) are ratings flops, dragging Law & Order: SVU

down to all-time low levels and giving new drama Chicago Fire no ratings

embers to grow from.





When first-quarter

rolls around and NBC doesn't have football and The Voice takes a break,

NBC may see a reversal of fortunes.



The CW



While the

network started its season late (and thus ratings are way down versus last

season's earlier start), it seems that the fledgling network has a possible hit

on its hands with new drama Arrow, which already received a full-season

order.



Beauty and

the Beast is also doing

okay for The CW and there is high anticipation for The Carrie Diaries, which will be joining the schedule

in midseason.





The bad news: New

drama Emily Owens M.D. is pretty much DOA (despite getting an additional

script order), while most returning shows are down. Still, Arrow has

breathed some life into the network and maybe it will lead it "pointed" in the right direction.





The biggest

shocker: On the traditionally young-skewing CW, Arrow has a median age audience of 46.3 while Emily Owens M.D. has a median age audience of 51.4.

