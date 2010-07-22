Howard, Yates Elevated in Nat Geo's Communications Restructuring
As part of a new global communications structure, National Geographic
Channels have promoted veterans Russell Howard and Cherry Yates.
Aimed
at better aligning communications synergies between the networks'
regional offices around the world with its U.S. efforts emanating from
the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington D.C. the
organization has promoted Howard to senior vice president of
communications worldwide. For her part, Yates has been elevated to vice
president of marketing and communications for National Geographic
Channels International. She now reports to Howard, who continues to
report to Steve Schiffman, president of National Geographic Channel US.
The
elevations of Yates and Howard's comes amidst enhanced coordination
between NGC US and NGCI, which have adopted a global logo and on-air
look and continue to increase global co-production of programming. Late
last year, the networks rolled out the first global tag line, "Live
Curious," first-ever global brand campaign and largest ever global
programming initiative, Great
Migrations, which is slated to debut this fall.
