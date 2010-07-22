Howard, Yates Elevated in Nat Geo's Communications Restructuring

As part of a new global communications structure, National Geographic

Channels have promoted veterans Russell Howard and Cherry Yates.

Aimed

at better aligning communications synergies between the networks'

regional offices around the world with its U.S. efforts emanating from

the National Geographic Society headquarters in Washington D.C. the

organization has promoted Howard to senior vice president of

communications worldwide. For her part, Yates has been elevated to vice

president of marketing and communications for National Geographic

Channels International. She now reports to Howard, who continues to

report to Steve Schiffman, president of National Geographic Channel US.

The

elevations of Yates and Howard's comes amidst enhanced coordination

between NGC US and NGCI, which have adopted a global logo and on-air

look and continue to increase global co-production of programming. Late

last year, the networks rolled out the first global tag line, "Live

Curious," first-ever global brand campaign and largest ever global

programming initiative, Great

Migrations, which is slated to debut this fall.

