Howard Stern Wraps E! Show

E! Entertainment Television today confirmed that Howard Stern’s half-hour nightly television show will wrap production as of July 1, with the last original episode set to air Friday, July 8.

Beginning Monday, July 11, E! will air reruns of the edited-down version of the shock jock’s radio show, which first began airing on the network in 1994.

Stern’s contract with E! comes to an end as he prepares to move his radio show to Sirius Satellite Radio in January in a deal reported to be worth $500 million over five years.

Stern indicated on his radio program Tuesday morning that an announcement may be coming in the next few weeks regarding future television plans for the show.