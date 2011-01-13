Howard Stern Inks In Demand Renewal
Howard Stern remains In Demand.
The shock jock, who last month re-upped his contract with Sirius XM Radio for five more years, has renewed his agreement to continue the Howard TV On Demand subscription video on demand television channel.
According
to the pact between Howard Stern Productions and In Demand, financial
terms of which were not disclosed, Howard TV will continue to offer over
40 hours of uncensored high-definition programming each month, with
unlimited access to the video versions of Stern's Sirius XM daily radio
show, selections from the extensive television archives (including the
uncensored versions of his E! shows), original programming and
behind-the-scenes content.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.