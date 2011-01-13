Howard Stern Inks In Demand Renewal

Howard Stern remains In Demand.



The shock jock, who last month re-upped his contract with Sirius XM Radio for five more years, has renewed his agreement to continue the Howard TV On Demand subscription video on demand television channel.

According

to the pact between Howard Stern Productions and In Demand, financial

terms of which were not disclosed, Howard TV will continue to offer over

40 hours of uncensored high-definition programming each month, with

unlimited access to the video versions of Stern's Sirius XM daily radio

show, selections from the extensive television archives (including the

uncensored versions of his E! shows), original programming and

behind-the-scenes content.

