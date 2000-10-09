Howard Stern E! Network
Viewers 18-34 Men: 224,300
Viewers 18-34 Women: 160,700
Viewers 18-34 All: 385,000
Howard Stern has been attracting viewers to the E! Network since the original series' debut on June 20, 1994. The show features a televised version of Howard Stern's controversial radio show that often includes high-profile guests such as Keanu Reeves, Jay Leno and Lisa Kudrow among others.
New half-hour episodes air Monday through Friday at 11 p.m. (ET), followed at 11:30 p.m. (ET) by repeats of previous Howard Stern shows. It can also be seen Sundays at 11:00 and 11:30 p.m. (ET). The show has an average rating of 1.17, says E! It ranks ninth with males 18-34 and eighth among all 18-to-34-year-olds. Some 1,336 episodes have already aired on the network.
