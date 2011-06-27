Howard Pfeffer, Senior VP, Broadband Engineering & Technology, Time Warner Cable

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

Howard Pfeffer is one of those rare engineers who

is both a ! rst generation leader in new technologies as

well as a next generation one.

After working on early cable modem trials in the

1990s that led to Time Warner Cable’s first high-speed

Internet service deployments, Pfeffer is now overseeing

engineering teams working on next generation broadband

technologies that are likely to usher in even bigger

changes in the cable industry.

Pfeffer got the technology bug early on from his father,

who was an engineer; his love of music inspired him to

take apart and rebuild amplifiers. After graduating from

SUNY-Stony Brook with a degree in electrical engineering

in 1984, he landed in the fledgling online industry in

1989 as a software engineer for the Prodigy Online service,

where he worked on some early cable modem trials.

That expertise led him to Time Warner in 1995,

where he was one of the original members of Time

Warner Cable’s pioneering cable modem efforts. “Originally,

there were just four or five of us,” he recalls.

But those efforts, which also lay the foundation for

the cable industry’s highly profitable move into phone

service, have transformed the cable business, with

broadband and voice accounting for more than 40% of

Time Warner Cable’s subscription revenues in the first

quarter of 2011.

That success also propelled Pfeffer up the ladder at

Time Warner Cable. Earlier this year, he was promoted

to senior VP of broadband engineering and technology,

where he now oversees all of the MSO’s residential and

commercial high-speed data and voice services, as well

as its emerging converged IP offerings.

Here, Pfeffer and his team’s work on Time Warner

Cable’s broadband network to increase speed and reliability

is playing a crucial role in the MSO’s ability to

deliver more video, at higher resolutions, into the home

over the Internet.

More fundamentally, those efforts are also part of a

larger move by cable operators to expand the use of

their IP infrastructure, with engineers from the video

side of Time Warner Cable using some of the IP technologies

deployed by Pfeffer’s engineers so they can deliver

more personalized content to iPads, smartphones

and other IP connected devices.

“In general the industry is moving toward more userbased,

user-centric services,” Pfeffer says. “TV Everywhere

is a good example of that trend, where you are

delivering a video experience to a specific user of a

specific device.”