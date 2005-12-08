Howard Joins CNBC

CBS News veteran Josh Howard, who resigned from the network following the troubled 60 Minutes piece on the President earlier this year, will join business news network CNBC as VP, specials and long-form programming.

Howard, who had a 20-year career at CBS News, resigned from his position in March, the last among the three CBS News staff asked to resign after a botched Sept. 20, 2004, story on the president's service in the Texas Air National Guard.

He will now oversee CNBC’s long-form programming, including one-hour specials and feature-length documentaries, which the network says it is expanding. The network, which recently shook up its morning programming lineup, averaged 153,000 total viewers during November, up 11% from last year.