Howard, DBS innovator, dies in crash

H. Taylor Howard, considered the father of the satellite television industry

and the founding chairman of the Satellite Broadcasting & Communications

Association, was killed Wednesday when the plane he was piloting crashed after

taking off from Calaveras County, Calif., near San Francisco. He was 70. Howard's

stepson, Brian Files, 37, was also killed.

A Stanford University professor and veteran scientist who worked with NASA on

several interplanetary probes including Apollo flight experiments, Howard

started a direct-broadcast satellite revolution in 1976, when he built the first American

direct-to-home satellite system from spare components in his garage. Howard's

system picked up Home Box Office, which, at the time, was only selling its signal to cable

operators. Ironically, Howard's attempt to pay the network for its signal was

rejected.

By 1980, Howard's garage tinkering and his publication of The Howard

Terminal Manual had sparked an industry that saw a small group of engineers

building and selling consumer-fit satellite systems. That same year, Howard

founded the SBCA's early predecessor, the Society for Private and Commercial Earth

Stations, and cofounded his own satellite-systems company, Chaparral

Communications, from which he retired several years ago.

"Taylor was a pioneer in bringing satellite TV to all corners of the world,"

said Eddy Hartenstein, CEO of DirecTV Inc. and chairman of the SBCA board of

directors. "He was an innovator and an active leader in the satellite-television

industry for decades."

Howard has been honored several times over for his dedication to DBS

development, and in 1994 the nonprofit T. Howard Foundation was established to

promote women and people of color in the industry, reflecting his belief that

everyone should have access to satellite technology.

Howard is survived by his wife, Annie, two children and several

stepchildren.