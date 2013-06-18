How to Succeed With Online Video in the Multiplatform World

In marketing, nothing is more important than connecting with

your audience. And video is the most potent communications medium available.

But knowing where to reach the right people today with online video is a

challenge, and knowing how to craft an engaging message requires more

than a one-size-fits-all approach. New production and distribution solutions

are required.

The good news is that there are more options than ever to

approach your audience correctly. A recent video production project for Connecticut's

CT Energy demonstrates that the process of creating a compelling message—and

crafting a creative strategy for getting that message in front of the right

people—goes hand in hand.

When CT Energy was developing Smart-E—a statewide outreach

program that connects homeowners with affordable financing, enabling them to

make their homes more energy efficient and environmentally friendly—management

asked Invisible Light Network to help get the word out using video.

We immediately recognized that the CT Energy project faced

two challenges: explaining a complex program involving financing, and the need

to reach widely-differing stakeholders with the message—especially

Connecticut homeowners—at the right place and time.

From experience, we knew the most effective approach would

be to lead with great design and animation, rather than a typical live action

video testimonial, which is a much over-used approach. Animation enabled us to

seamlessly mix relatable character moments with easy to digest graphic

explanations of complex topics.

But we also recognized that the typical 30-second PSA spot

could not convey the full story, nor would it effectively reach Connecticut

homeowners. So, in parallel to the production design process, we started to

develop an alternative outreach plan which focused on connecting with

hyper-local blogs and Twitter feeds, particularly Connecticut bloggers who

write about local news, real estate and sustainability issues.

Animation Engages at All Levels

To make the CT Energy story accessible to all of their

stakeholders, we created a visual language with a bright, bold color palette,

naturalistic animation style and a focus on characters and neighborhoods to

help homeowners understand that these changes would help not just them, but the

larger community as well.

The design language communicates the message of Smart-E just

as much as the voiceover; in fact, both support each other, allowing CT Energy

to make a lasting impression as people perk up and pay attention.

For their part, CT Energy's marketing department reached out

to their partner banks and contractors asking them to host and share the video

with their customers.

Contractors can share the video with homeowners on a laptop

as they visit the home to discuss potential projects, and banks are hosting the

video on their own sites. This targeted approach works for everyone.

Homeowners get a chance to hear about a program that can

save them money at the right time. Smart-E's partners get a valuable tool to

help their sales efforts and CT Energy raises its own profile.

Invisible Light Network's approach helped Smart-E succeed

and, we hope, will help to make Connecticut a greener, more sustainable place

to live.

CT Energy is only the latest organization we've helped to

communicate important messages through alternative online video productions. We

also helped UNICEF with their campaign against childhood drowning, and Starwood

Hotels and Resorts to educate employees about the LEED program and benefits of

sustainable design.

In these three very diverse cases, original online video

provided the storytelling power to engage audiences in enjoyable and memorable

content.

Examples of projects mentioned in this case study:

Smart-E: http://invisiblelightnetwork.com/?p=1021

UNICEF: http://invisiblelightnetwork.com/?p=578

Starwood: http://invisiblelightnetwork.com/?p=48

Elliot

Blanchard is a director, designer and animator. His company, Invisible Light

Network, is an integrated creative studio involved in unique motion design,

interactive work and short films. Invisible Light Network's clients include

UNICEF, Vitamin Water and GE.