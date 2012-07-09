How Scary Can Pushing a Linear Channel Be?

Launching a new cable network can be like a roller coaster

ride, with lots of breathtaking highs and lows and surprising high-speed turns.







So it's appropriate that FearNet has hooked up with Six Flags Entertainment

Corp. on a promotion that puts signage for the network next to one of the most

thrilling rides at each of the company's 10 theme parks. FearNet will also be

promoted on jumbo screens and marquees at Six Flags.





The general promotion is unusual for Fear- Net, which has used its resources

mainly when it gets launched by a distributor or when it premieres new

programming, according to Peter Block, president and general manager.





The horror genre gives FearNet a pretty dedicated community of viewers. But

FearNet now must try to attract a broader audience because it is embarking on

one of the industry's scariest rides by trying to build a linear channel on the

back of a VOD network. That trick has been successfully done so rarely that

it's frightening.





FearNet, owned by Sony Pictures Television, Lionsgate Entertainment and

Comcast, launched in 2006.





"The VOD landscape looked very exciting when FearNet launched," says SNL Kagan

analyst Derek Baine, who couldn't recall a successful transition from a VOD

network to a linear one. "There has been no license fee and very little ad

revenue. So they just don't have the programming budgets of typical linear

channels."





Having Comcast as a part owner could be a powerful asset, Baine adds. "If they

give it a wide rollout, it could be successful based on that alone," he says.

"I doubt that they are making any money on this now, but if Comcast gives them

a national rollout it could be pro! table."





But Block, who joined FearNet two years ago, says so far, so good. FearNet's

foundations are its ranking as the No. 1 free VOD movie provider, with 640

million views since it started, according to Rentrak, and the top genre site

online, according to comScore. Block expects the linear channel to be in 10

million homes by year-end.





The linear programming is different than the on-demand product, which is mainly

uncut for hard-core fans seeking the theatrical experience. The linear

programming complies with content rating demands and contains commercial breaks

with programs that are scheduled to start at the top of the hour.





"There are people who want to taste, but not order the whole entrÃ©e," says

Block, who is also a well-known producer of horror films, including the Saw

franchise. "It allows us to give people movies that they otherwise wouldn't dare

to see in a familiar format that they will feel comfortable with." And with the

most shocking bits cut out.





The linear network is also designed to be fun, including its original program Holliston, which is a sitcom.

"Since we don't have broad enough distribution to get huge advertisers yet, we

also don't have to cater to anybody," Block says. "So if we feel like doing a

stunt where we put three really weird esoteric movies on together on the same

day because it makes sense to us and it will please some people, we can do it."







Is FearNet a good business? Block says the channel makes money but would love

to spend more on original programming and promotion. "If we were executing a

different business plan, I might have to say to you, â€˜No, we're not making

money, but we have all these shows and all this great advertising,'" he says.

"I don't know which story is better, but our owners certainly like it the way

we're doing it."





Meanwhile, a new programming block is on the way. And Block is also hopeful that

with the advent of dynamic ad insertion, VOD advertising will become a more

meaningful revenue stream. Until then, he says, FearNet will continue to

underpromise and over-deliver.





FearNet's current advertiser base consists mainly of companies in the motion

picture, DVD and video game businesses. Video game company Capcom, which makes Resident Evil, is both sponsoring

FearNet's presence at Comic-Con, and making a big linear buy as well. But Block

says media buyers and advertisers can't seem to grasp the fact that FearNet

viewers also "drink soda, drive cars and wear clothes."





Horror is a popular television genre. Faye Walker, the FearNet VP of marketing

who came aboard three months ago, asked Nielsen to look at horror programming

and found that 91 million people tuned in to shows in the genre on broadcast

and cable networks this season including The River, The Walking Dead, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries, Fringe, American

Horror Story, True Blood, Teen Wolf, Grim and Dexter.





"Virtually every major broadcaster and every cable channel is catering to our

audience right now," Walker says. "The audience wants this entertainment and as

we gain in distribution, they're there. They're very vocally there with us

right now." And not only are they vocal, they're also well connected via social

media; for fans, the horror genre can be a lifestyle, Walker adds.





"They're very rabid. They congregate at festivals and there's a lot of

conventions that are in our wheelhouse. They're just tons and tons of online

sites and communities," Walker says. "We're going to be starting a series of

digital promotions and digital campaigns, really aggregating our fan base to

Facebook and other social platforms. And we have the No. 1 genre site, and oh,

by the way we're a linear channel. So it's very easy to reach out and touch our

audience in a way that I think most networks can't."





Ironically, Comcast, a source of the majority of FearNet's VOD homes, has

launched the linear network in relatively few homes. FearNet's current fee for

operators covers VOD, linear and authenticated online services. "Most systems

want both channels," Block says. "I think you'll see that gap [between VOD and

linear homes] closing over time."





Comcast also owns Chiller, which SNL Kagan's Baine sees as a competitor, even

if Block doesn't. Baine says Comcast is testing the linear FearNet in

Philadelphia and might be looking to see how it stacks up against Chiller: "If

they are viewed by operators as very similar there isn't going to be much

incentive for an operator already carrying Chiller to agree to carry FearNet."





Block says his channel serves horror fans, while Chiller exists to monetize

parts of the NBCU library. "I'd love to have their subscribers," he says. "I

think it's like the difference between McDonald's having ice cream and

HÃ¤agen-Dazs having ice cream and I think we're Haagen-Dazs."



