How Reality Shows Detect Ticking-Bomb Entrants Contestant

The staying power of reality TV—and the constant demand for

competitors from all walks of life—has created a critical category of

television professionals: the experts who help vet potential contestants

through a battery of physical, psychological and criminal- background checks.

One such expert, clinical psychologist Suzanne Zachary, Ph.D., has done

psychological profiling for more than 30 reality shows, including CBS'

Big Brother, UPN's America's Next Top Model and NBC's

Average Joe. “We're not there to judge

them,” says Zachary. “I tell them: We're not perfect, and we don't

expect you to be perfect. We're trying to get to know you in a very short

period of time and put you into an appropriate situation so you will enjoy the

experience.” She spoke to B&C's

Deborah Starr Seibel about the occasionally imperfect science of identifying

candidates who might embarrass or undermine a production.



How does the weeding-out process work?





It works in three parts. First, the candidates are given a four-page

questionnaire about their medical and psychological history: any stresses in

their life, job or family. We don't give out specifics because we don't

want candidates to hide any part of their background. Then they're given a

standardized psychological assessment. This is a series of written

psychological tests, well-accepted tests used within the psychological

industry. The tests would be scored and evaluated. And finally, they would have

an interview with me that is private.



Are any of these take-home

tests?



No, they are never taken at home. A lot of what we do is in hotels, in

conference rooms. All the candidates are in the same room and are given the

same test. They have an unlimited amount of time to do them, and there is no

pressure to get them done. The candidates are monitored during the test. They

are not allowed to use cellphones or talk to each other. It's a little like

taking the SATs.



How long do the written tests

take?



In general, the testing takes about three hours. The private interview

takes approximately 30-45 minutes more.



What are you looking for in the

interview?



We're looking for background information, use of medication for

chronic physical conditions, any prior medical diagnosis, a history of

significant psychological stress. I would ask them about recreational drug use.

I would ask them about alcohol. I would ask them how they would describe their

personality and what kinds of things bother them about other people. It's

really a full background about how they function in the world and what they

hope to gain from the experience.



Do you find that these potential

contestants are truthful?



I would say that the greater number of candidates are reasonably

truthful. You never know for sure because people do misrepresent themselves.

And you will always get that person who will lie to you. It's inevitable.



If they're on medication, does that

mean they're automatically disqualified?



No, depending on what type of medication and for what reason, they would

not be automatically eliminated. But they would need to have a letter from

their prescribing doctor allowing them to participate in the show.



What about drugs and alcohol?





A past use of marijuana or going out with friends on the weekends and

drinking alcohol would not eliminate them.



Does anything automatically disqualify a

potential contestant?



It's not my call to disqualify anyone. What I would do is take the

information to the producers and say: These are the personality

characteristics; this is information that you really need to know. The

producers are the ones, with the network, who decide what to do. Sometimes

I'm included in the final casting decisions and sometimes not. I'm not the

one who says, over my dead body.



Is it ever based on gut feelings?





No. It is not based on intuition or gut feelings.



What percentage of potential contestants

fail?



I would say approximately 20% of the people who are presented are not

appropriate for one reason or another—usually for past or current emotional

problems. And then there are the people who are eliminated because the

producers feel they don't fit into the group they're trying to put

together, but that's a different story. That's casting.



Are you on call during the entire

production?



On most shows, I am. And I'll do an exit interview after the show is

over or after someone is eliminated if it's a competition.



Is that done in person, too?





Sometimes. But I usually speak with them by telephone to see how

they're holding up. I tell them a little about what they can expect: that

people will recognize them after they see the show, that they won't be quite

as anonymous. I give them some strategies to cope with that.



Are they upset after getting booted off

a show?



A lot of people are not the least bit upset about being eliminated from

a show. They'll say, I loved it, I had a fabulous time, I would do it again

in a minute. In fact, that's most people.



What about after they go home? Are you

available for what is known as “aftercare”?



There's not very much demand for it. I tell each and every person that

they have someone in the production company that they can contact and that I am

also available.

There have been maybe one or two people who experienced some depression

or some concern after they went home from the show. But it always worked out

fine. I don't think it had anything to do with the show. Maybe they just

moved and are having adjustment problems moving to a new city. I honestly

cannot say that I've ever had anyone who I thought was negatively affected by

being on the show who contacted me and required any ongoing intervention.



So these reality shows aren't

psychologically difficult?



For most people, it's been a positive or a neutral. I would not say

that I personally have knowledge of people who have long-term negative effects

from having participated.



Did you consult for NBC's The

Contender (the show where one contestant committed suicide well after the show

finished taping)?



I didn't work on that show. But my experience with the production

companies and the networks is that aftercare is always made available. Always.

On every show that I've worked on—and that's somewhere between 30 and 35

shows.



Is there a personality type drawn to

reality programs?



You get all kinds. But usually, they are outgoing, energetic and quite

adventuresome.



Do these contestants really know what

they're getting themselves into?



I think it's like most things in life: Until you've experienced it,

you really have a hard time knowing exactly what it is. And some shows are more

stressful than others. I think Big Brother,

for example, would be very difficult. But as we've seen, some people have

enormous tolerance.



Has consulting for these shows boosted

your private practice?



[Laughs] Not one person has said they wanted to come and go into

counseling.



Have any of the producers asked for your

help?



[Laughs] No, not in any ongoing way.