How To Lasso A Local Ad

As cable-TV networks work to help their affiliates sell local

advertising time, the channels are changing the ways in which they try to

provide ad support.

All cable operators get local time to sell within most of the cable

networks they carry. Those networks try to drive local sales by offering

promotions, contests and advertising opportunities.

The motivation is simple: They want to keep cable operators happy, and

the local promotions help overall viewership.

Now video-on-demand (VOD) advertising is gaining some traction in the

local-cable ad arena. A case in point: Rainbow Media had an alliance with

Comcast Spotlight over the summer to offer an ad-supported, on-demand version

of AMC's popular original film Broken

Trail, starring Robert Duvall.

Within the movie, Comcast embedded three commercial breaks containing a

seven-second “billboard” for local advertisers along with a 30-second

commercial for a local advertiser.

Comcast Spotlight says it generated revenue “in the high six

figures” from a six-market exhibition of the movie over Comcast's VOD

platform.

Likewise, cable companies in more than 50 markets will take part in an

October promotion tied to Sci Fi Channel's Battlestar

Galactica series, according to NBC Universal VP of Affiliate Ad

Sales Brian Hunt.

The promotion awards a trip for two to Seattle for a cast party and a

visit to the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame for each of the top 25 TV

markets participating. The same prize is awarded to one winner from a pool of

smaller-market affiliates.

The Galactica effort also includes

that VOD hook: NBC Universal has teamed with Comcast and Time Warner Cable to

offer a free on-demand presentation of the series.

Cable networks recognize that hyping their own promotions now sometimes

gets in the way of cable operators' trying to sell new phone service or

high-speed Internet bundles to customers. Hunt sees more cable operators using

time to hawk their own new products.

Joining forces

Hunt's solution: Join forces. For the November VOD debut of the

Universal Pictures movie The Breakup,

starring Jennifer Anniston, NBC Universal is supplying its affiliates with a

series of “taggable” ad spots that feature dating tips from Bravo TV

personality Jay Rodriguez. Taggable spots usually consist of 20 seconds of

network promotional content, such as the dating tips, and leave 10 seconds for

local-sponsor references. That way, affiliates accomplish two goals at

once.

“A lot of times, there are inventory pressures,” says Hunt. “The

VOD guy wants to promote the movie, and if the ad-sales guy can sell a

sponsorship, it helps both departments.”

The sort of taggable spot used for the Breakup promotion remains a staple of affiliate

ad-sales support. An example: Turner Network Sales last week said it's making

available for the rest of 2006 a series of taggable spots featuring CNN and

Headline News personalities. The spots will offer health and

weather-preparation tips.

“We hear it all the time from our affiliates: They want great taggable

spots,” says Kathy Newberger, director of affiliate ad sales for Rainbow

Media.

She says some affiliates favor commercials that leave more time for

local-sponsor references than traditional 20-second/10-second formats

provide.

They're going to get it. For an upcoming WE promotion that involves

local casting calls, Rainbow Media is reversing its ratio. The taggable spot

will feature just 10 seconds of network promotional content, and the cable

operator gets to peddle the remaining 20 seconds.

Those taggable spots are a staple of the local-cable ad-sales business.

But some wrinkles are developing. Cable-network executives say operators are

becoming more cautious about devoting local ad time to so-called cross-channel

commercials. Those are taggable commercials, let's say for CNN, that the

cable network gives away to local cable operators to run on any channel. The

cable system's incentive to run them is that it once again gets a 10-second

window at the end of the spot that it can sell to local advertisers.

Getting bang for the buck

But now some cable operators believe that's not getting much bang for

the buck.

“I think they're applying a rate to [cross-channel inventory],

assigning a value to it and evaluating what's being received in return for

it,” says Kurt Greves, VP of affiliate advertising for Rainbow Media Holdings

LLC, which offers cable affiliates local ad time on its AMC and WE: Women's

Entertainment networks.

In the past, he says, some networks profited from the relatively loose

control that cable operators exerted over cross-channel inventory.

“There were windows for abuse.” Now, Greves adds, “the operators

have definitely reeled that in.”