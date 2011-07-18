How Green Was My Nomination: SAG Scrapping Paper Forms

The Screen Actors Guild says this will be the last time it will accept nominations on paper.

Using a green-tinted e-mail, SAG put out a call for environmentally friendly nominations for its 18 annual awards for the small and large screens.

In a mass e-mailing to more than 1,500 actors, their publicists and agents, the guild encouraged online submissions.

Nominations are due Oct. 27 (5 p.m.). The nominees will be announced Dec. 14 and the awards given out Jan 29, 2012, simulcast on TNT and TBS.