How Automatic Content Recognition Technology Can Impact Multiscreen Viewing

Click here to subscribe to the Media Planner & Buyer Today newsletter

The explosive growth of online video viewing shows no signs

of abating. Almost a quarter of all video viewing in households with high-speed

Internet access now takes place on a device other than a television set.

When Internet-based video viewing first began to take off,

some wondered if TV programming would eventually be supplanted by content

produced and distributed solely online. But instead, the Internet became

another medium to distribute content produced primarily for television.

Something similar is happening with the second-screen phenomenon.

Consumer usage patterns are evolving over time, but it seems

clear that no one screen is replacing another. Instead, people are using

multiple screens—as many as four or even more—for a number of purposes.

In many cases, mobile devices serve as the first screen. At other times, the

television may be the primary screen, with viewers using mobile devices like

smartphones or tablets to access complementary content.

Some television content producers have leveraged the trend

by designing content like behind-the-scenes programming, sites containing more

information on popular characters and even alternative camera angles for the

second screen. Sports broadcasters may provide second-screen services to give

viewers a chat venue, sponsor prize competitions and deliver stats and insider

information.

Complementary content can provide new revenue opportunities.

But the profusion of tablets and mobile devices and increase in online video

sharing on social media sites offer other opportunities and challenges for

content publishers who produce primary content. Online video sharing opens up

new possibilities for low-cost distribution and audience expansion. But it also

increases the incidence of video piracy and makes advertisers reluctant to

sponsor content distributed on channels that they cannot control.

The television content production industry and broadcasters

alike are looking for ways to reinforce and expand content distribution

channels, and automatic content recognition technology can be an ideal

solution. When content owners can identify content accurately, they not only enforce

rights and agreements while tracking usage but also provide new ways for users

to access video content wherever they are and whenever they want it.

For example, with an automatic content recognition

technology app, a consumer who is watching a television show at a friend's home

can snap a photo of the screen with a smartphone and instantly identify the

program and gain access to legitimate outlets where the user can resume viewing

on any screen—including a smartphone, tablet or television—anywhere.

As broadcasters and production companies take advantage of

these new technologies, it is no longer merely a question of which screen users

will view at what times; it's a matter of delivering television programming

everywhere, across all screens. The convergence of automatic content

recognition technology and mobility make it possible for the industry to

deliver programs and related content to viewers regardless of where or when

programs are viewed, and to do it automatically, without the viewer having to conduct

a search.

Thanks to new technology, the industry is moving beyond the

second screen. Multiple screens will meet user needs according to their unique

preferences, and since it's now possible to automatically identify content,

user devices and locations, content publishers will know where, when and how

users are accessing programming.

In the new broadcasting world beyond the second screen, the

application of that knowledge is limited only by publishers' imaginations.

Vobile is a

worldwide provider of video and audio content identification, analytics and

management services. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with

additional offices in China, Japan and Singapore.

