Houston reporter tells all in deposition

Houston reporter Lloyd Gite's wrongful-termination lawsuit against employer

KRIV(TV) promises to raise eyebrows and prompt gossip.

"We've gotten a look at Gite's deposition," the Houston Post

said Friday, "and he's not shy about naming names as he recounts on-air talent

sleeping with management, reporters appearing drunk on camera, anchors loudly

hating each other's guts, cameramen smoking dope or drinking at work, reporters

stealing company money and lesser-qualified people being promoted ahead of him."

Fox has maintained that Gite was fired over repeated inappropriate workplace

conduct and violations of company policy.