Houston reporter tells all in deposition
Houston reporter Lloyd Gite's wrongful-termination lawsuit against employer
KRIV(TV) promises to raise eyebrows and prompt gossip.
"We've gotten a look at Gite's deposition," the Houston Post
said Friday, "and he's not shy about naming names as he recounts on-air talent
sleeping with management, reporters appearing drunk on camera, anchors loudly
hating each other's guts, cameramen smoking dope or drinking at work, reporters
stealing company money and lesser-qualified people being promoted ahead of him."
Fox has maintained that Gite was fired over repeated inappropriate workplace
conduct and violations of company policy.
