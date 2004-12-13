Housewives Span the Globes
Desperate Housewives cleaned up at Monday morning's announcement of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe nominations, grabbing five nods, the most for any TV show, including best musical or comedy; best actress nominations for three of the four main characters (Eve Longoria was not nominated); and a best supporting actress for a fifth.
All of Housewives' nods came in the "musical or comedy," rather than drama, category, despite such storylines as a hit-and-run, contract killing (ultimately called off) and the bludgeoning death two weeks ago of a main character. That is in contrast to a show like Boston Legal, arguably a similar mix of drama and comedy, which was nominated (best actor and supporting actor) in the drama category, which shows how tough it is to categorize the "dramedy" format.
Jamie Foxx was a double threat, nominated for best actor in a a TV movie, Redemption.
as well as a musical or comedy film (Ray).
Following is the association's listing of the TV nominations for the awards, which will be handed out Jan. 16.
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
EDIE FALCO, THE SOPRANOS
JENNIFER GARNER, ALIAS
MARISKA HARGITAY, LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT
CHRISTINE LAHTI, JACK & BOBBY
JOELY RICHARDSON, NIP/TUCK
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
MICHAEL CHIKLIS, THE SHIELD
DENIS LEARY, RESCUE ME
JULIAN MCMAHON, NIP/TUCK
IAN MCSHANE, DEADWOOD
JAMES SPADER, BOSTON LEGAL
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT (FOX)
20th Century Fox Television i.a.w. Imagine Television
DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES (ABC)
Touchstone TV
ENTOURAGE (HBO)
Leverage and Closest to the Hole Prods. i.a.w. HBO Entertainment
SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)
Darren Star Prods. i.a.w. HBO Entertainment
WILL & GRACE (NBC)
NBC Universal Television i.a.w. KoMut Entertainment and Three Sisters
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARCIA CROSS, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
TERI HATCHER, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
FELICITY HUFFMAN, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
DEBRA MESSING, WILL & GRACE
SARAH JESSICA PARKER, SEX AND THE CITY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
JASON BATEMAN, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT
ZACH BRAFF, SCRUBS
LARRY DAVID, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM
MATT LEBLANC, JOEY
TONY SHALHOUB, MONK
CHARLIE SHEEN, TWO AND A HALF MEN
BEST MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
AMERICAN FAMILY – JOURNEY OF DREAMS (PBS)
El Norte Prods.
IRON JAWED ANGELS (HBO)
Spring Creek Prod. i.a.w. HBO Films
THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS (HBO)
DeMann Ent. and Company Pictures i.a.w. BBC Films and HBO Films
THE LION IN WINTER (SHOWTIME)
Showtime i.a.w. Hallmark Entertainment, Mat IV Prod.
SOMETHING THE LORD MADE (HBO)
Cort/Madden Prod. i.a.w. HBO Films
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
GLENN CLOSE, THE LION IN WINTER
BLYTHE DANNER, BACK WHEN WE WERE GROWN UPS
JULIANNA MARGULIES, THE GRID
MIRANDA RICHARDSON, THE LOST PRINCE
HILARY SWANK, IRON JAWED ANGELS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
MOS DEF, SOMETHING THE LORD MADE
JAMIE FOXX, REDEMPTION
WILLIAM H. MACY, THE WOOL CAP
GEOFFREY RUSH, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS
PATRICK STEWART, THE LION IN WINTER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
DREA DE MATTEO, THE SOPRANOS
ANJELICA HUSTON, IRON JAWED ANGELS
NICOLLETTE SHERIDAN, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
CHARLIZE THERON, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS
EMILY WATSON, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
SEAN HAYES, WILL & GRACE
MICHAEL IMPERIOLI, THE SOPRANOS
JEREMY PIVEN, ENTOURAGE
OLIVER PLATT, HUFF
WILLIAM SHATNER, BOSTON LEGAL
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.