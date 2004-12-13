Housewives Span the Globes

Desperate Housewives cleaned up at Monday morning's announcement of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe nominations, grabbing five nods, the most for any TV show, including best musical or comedy; best actress nominations for three of the four main characters (Eve Longoria was not nominated); and a best supporting actress for a fifth.

All of Housewives' nods came in the "musical or comedy," rather than drama, category, despite such storylines as a hit-and-run, contract killing (ultimately called off) and the bludgeoning death two weeks ago of a main character. That is in contrast to a show like Boston Legal, arguably a similar mix of drama and comedy, which was nominated (best actor and supporting actor) in the drama category, which shows how tough it is to categorize the "dramedy" format.

Jamie Foxx was a double threat, nominated for best actor in a a TV movie, Redemption.

as well as a musical or comedy film (Ray).

Following is the association's listing of the TV nominations for the awards, which will be handed out Jan. 16.



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

EDIE FALCO, THE SOPRANOS

JENNIFER GARNER, ALIAS

MARISKA HARGITAY, LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT

CHRISTINE LAHTI, JACK & BOBBY

JOELY RICHARDSON, NIP/TUCK



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

MICHAEL CHIKLIS, THE SHIELD

DENIS LEARY, RESCUE ME

JULIAN MCMAHON, NIP/TUCK

IAN MCSHANE, DEADWOOD

JAMES SPADER, BOSTON LEGAL



BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT (FOX)

20th Century Fox Television i.a.w. Imagine Television

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES (ABC)

Touchstone TV

ENTOURAGE (HBO)

Leverage and Closest to the Hole Prods. i.a.w. HBO Entertainment

SEX AND THE CITY (HBO)

Darren Star Prods. i.a.w. HBO Entertainment

WILL & GRACE (NBC)

NBC Universal Television i.a.w. KoMut Entertainment and Three Sisters



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARCIA CROSS, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

TERI HATCHER, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

FELICITY HUFFMAN, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

DEBRA MESSING, WILL & GRACE

SARAH JESSICA PARKER, SEX AND THE CITY



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

JASON BATEMAN, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT

ZACH BRAFF, SCRUBS

LARRY DAVID, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

MATT LEBLANC, JOEY

TONY SHALHOUB, MONK

CHARLIE SHEEN, TWO AND A HALF MEN



BEST MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

AMERICAN FAMILY – JOURNEY OF DREAMS (PBS)

El Norte Prods.

IRON JAWED ANGELS (HBO)

Spring Creek Prod. i.a.w. HBO Films

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS (HBO)

DeMann Ent. and Company Pictures i.a.w. BBC Films and HBO Films

THE LION IN WINTER (SHOWTIME)

Showtime i.a.w. Hallmark Entertainment, Mat IV Prod.

SOMETHING THE LORD MADE (HBO)

Cort/Madden Prod. i.a.w. HBO Films



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

GLENN CLOSE, THE LION IN WINTER

BLYTHE DANNER, BACK WHEN WE WERE GROWN UPS

JULIANNA MARGULIES, THE GRID

MIRANDA RICHARDSON, THE LOST PRINCE

HILARY SWANK, IRON JAWED ANGELS



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

MOS DEF, SOMETHING THE LORD MADE

JAMIE FOXX, REDEMPTION

WILLIAM H. MACY, THE WOOL CAP

GEOFFREY RUSH, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS

PATRICK STEWART, THE LION IN WINTER



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

DREA DE MATTEO, THE SOPRANOS

ANJELICA HUSTON, IRON JAWED ANGELS

NICOLLETTE SHERIDAN, DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

CHARLIZE THERON, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS

EMILY WATSON, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF PETER SELLERS



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

SEAN HAYES, WILL & GRACE

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI, THE SOPRANOS

JEREMY PIVEN, ENTOURAGE

OLIVER PLATT, HUFF

WILLIAM SHATNER, BOSTON LEGAL