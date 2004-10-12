Housewives Shows Its Legs

ABC’s Desperate Housewives retained nearly all of its debut audience in its second airing.

The No. 1 show on Sunday night in total viewers and adults 18-49, it logged an average audience of 20.3 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/20 share in the demo. That was 94% of total viewers and 98% of the 18-49 audience for the premiere.

In addition, the show bested the No. 2 in the time slot, CBS’ Law & Order: Criminal Intent, by 7.8 million viewers and by 93% in viewers 18-49.