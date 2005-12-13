Housewives Clean Up Again in Globes

ABC dominated the broadcast networks during the 63rd annual Golden Globe nominations this morning, thanks to strong performances by Desperate Housewives (with five nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series), Commander in Chief and Grey’s Anatomy.

HBO led the cable networks, with its nods including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rome and its slate of miniseries.

An entirely new crop of nominees emerged in the best-drama category, while this season’s two most-buzzed-about new comedies, freshman single-camera comedy shows Everybody Hates Chris from UPN and My Name Is Earl from NBC, were among the best-comedy nominees.

Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association., who are the voters, continued to favor former and current movie actors who have moved into television, with many familiar names dotting the acting categories.

ABC’s Desperate Housewives, which won the Golden Globe last year for best musical or comedy series despite being passed over for an Emmy in September, was nominated in the category along with HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage and Showtime’s Weeds, as well as Chris and Earl. Unlike last year’s Golden Globes, where Housewives co-star Eva Longoria was overlooked, all four actresses—Longoria, last year’s winner Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman—received nominations for best musical or comedy series performances, along with Weeds’ Mary-Louise Parker.

In the drama category, Commander in Chief, Grey’s Anatomy and Lost received nods, along with Fox’s Prison Break and HBO’s Rome.

Chief star Geena Davis was nominated for best drama actress along with NBC’s Medium’s Patricia Arquette, FX’s The Shield’s Glenn Close (who won a best performance in a movie or miniseries Globe last year for her performance in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers), The Closer’s (TNT) Kyra Sedgwick and Rome’s Polly Walker.

For best drama actor, the nominees were Grey’s Anatomy’s Patrick Dempsey, Lost’s Matthew Fox, House’s (Fox) Hugh Laurie, Prison Break’s Wentworth Miller and 24’s (Fox) Kiefer Sutherland.

In the comedy category, best actor nods went to Scrubs’ (NBC) Zach Braff, The Office’s Steve Carell, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David, Earl’s Jason Lee and Two and a Half Men’s (CBS) Charlie Sheen.

The best miniseries and TV movie category was crowded with six nominees: HBO’s EmpireFalls, TNT’s Into the West, HBO’s Lackawanna Blues, Showtime’s Sleeper Cell, BBC America’s Viva Blackpool and HBO’s Warm Springs (winner of the Emmy for best TV movie).

Halle Berry (Oprah Winfrey’s ABC production of Their Eyes were Watching God), Kelly MacDonald (The Girl in the Café), Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson (Lackawanna Blues), Cynthia Nixon (Warm Springs) and Mira Sorvino (Lifetime’s Human Trafficking) were nominated for best miniseries/TV movie actress.

Actor nods in the category went to Kenneth Branagh for Warm Springs, Ed Harris for Empire Falls, Jonathan Rhys Meyers for Elvis, Bill Nighy for The Girl in the Café and Donald Sutherland for Human Trafficking.

Globe voters combine supporting acting roles in the series, miniseries and TV-movie categories. Among actresses, the nominees were Candice Bergen for ABC's Boston Legal, Camryn Manheim (CBS' Elvis), Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) and Joanne Woodward (EmpireFalls).

Best supporting actor nods went to Naveen Andrews of Lost, Paul Newman (Empire Falls), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Randy Quaid (Elvis) and Donald Sutherland (Commander in Chief).

The nominations for TV and film were announced this morning at the Beverly Hilton hotel by actress Kate Beckinsale, The Office’s Carell and actor Mark Wahlberg. The ceremony will air live Jan. 16 on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Following are all the TV nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

COMMANDER IN CHIEF (ABC)

Touchstone Television

GREY’S ANATOMY (ABC)

Touchstone Television

LOST (ABC)

Touchstone Television

PRISON BREAK (FOX)

Original Film and Adelstein/Parouse Prods.

ROME (HBO)

HBO Entertainment i.a.w. BBC





BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

PATRICIA ARQUETTE MEDIUM

GLENN CLOSE THE SHIELD

GEENA DAVIS COMMANDER IN CHIEF

KYRA SEDGWICK THE CLOSER

POLLY WALKER ROME

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

PATRICK DEMPSEY GREY’S ANATOMY

MATTHEW FOX LOST

HUGH LAURIE HOUSE

WENTWORTH MILLER PRISON BREAK

KIEFER SUTHERLAND 24



BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (HBO)

HBO Entertainment

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES (ABC)

Touchstone Television

ENTOURAGE (HBO)

Leverage and Closest to the Hole Prods. i.a.w. HBO Entertainment

EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS (UPN)

Chris Rock Enterprises Inc. and 3 Arts Entertainment i.a.w Paramount Network Television

MY NAME IS EARL (NBC)

Acme Prods. i.a.w. 20th Century Fox Television

WEEDS (SHOWTIME)

Lions Gate Television i.a.w. Tilted Prods.



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARCIA CROSS DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

TERI HATCHER DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

FELICITY HUFFMAN DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

EVA LONGORIA DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES

MARY-LOUISE PARKER WEEDS



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ZACH BRAFF SCRUBS

STEVE CARELL THE OFFICE

LARRY DAVID CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM

JASON LEE MY NAME IS EARL

CHARLIE SHEEN TWO AND A HALF MEN



BEST MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

EMPIRE FALLS (HBO)

Mark Platt Prod., Aspetuck & Stone Vialleg Picturs Prod. i.a.w. HBO Films

INTO THE WEST (TNT)

DreamWorks Television

LACKAWANNA BLUES (HBO)

Bellah Films, Good Shepard Prods. i.a.w. HBO Films

SLEEPER CELL (SHOWTIME)

Showtime, Anne Kindberg Prod.

VIVA BLACKPOOL (BBC AMERICA)

BBC/BBC America

WARM SPRINGS (HBO)

Mark Gordon Prod. i.a.w. HBO Films



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

HALLE BERRY THEIR EYES WERE WATCHING GOD

KELLY MacDONALD THE GIRL IN THE CAFÉ

S. EPATHA MERKERSON LACKAWANNA BLUES

CYNTHIA NIXON WARM SPRINGS

MIRA SORVINO HUMAN TRAFFICKING



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

KENNETH BRANAGH WARM SPRINGS

ED HARRIS EMPIRE FALLS

JONATHAN RHYS MEYERS ELVIS

BILL NIGHY THE GIRL IN THE CAFÉ

DONALD SUTHERLAND HUMAN TRAFFICKING



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CANDICE BERGEN BOSTON LEGAL

CAMRYN MANHEIM ELVIS

SANDRA OH GREY’S ANATOMY

ELIZABETH PERKINS WEEDS

JOANNE WOODWARD EMPIRE FALLS



BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

NAVEEN ANDREWS LOST

PAUL NEWMAN EMPIRE FALLS



JEREMY PIVEN ENTOURAGE

RANDY QUAID ELVIS

DONALD SUTHERLAND COMMANDER IN CHIEF

