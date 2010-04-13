House Subcommittee Postpones Apr. 15 Set-Top Hearing
The House Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the
Internet has postponed its Apr. 15 hearing on set-top boxes, according to a
notice issued Tuesday (Apr. 13).
The committee was planning to kick the tires on the FCC's
proposal in the national broadband plan for a navigation device that combines
web and multichannel video access as a way to spur broadband adoption given
that there are TV sets in 99% of homes, but computers in only about
three-quarters.
There will still be a Democrat-only staff briefing on the
issue Apr. 14.
No word on when it will be rescheduled or the reason for the
postponement.
