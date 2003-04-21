House Rules on TBS
TBS Superstation will pit three teams of amateur home remodelers against each
other for a chance to win the house they've remodeled in a new reality show,
House Rules.
TBS is partnering with Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse on the project, with
Lowe's providing the supplies and getting product placement.
The 13-episode House Rules is produced by Evolution Studios and
MAGNA Global Entertainment.
The show is slated to premiere in the fall.
