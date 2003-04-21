House Rules on TBS

TBS Superstation will pit three teams of amateur home remodelers against each

other for a chance to win the house they've remodeled in a new reality show,

House Rules.

TBS is partnering with Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse on the project, with

Lowe's providing the supplies and getting product placement.

The 13-episode House Rules is produced by Evolution Studios and

MAGNA Global Entertainment.

The show is slated to premiere in the fall.