House lawmakers call for CPB review

House Republicans preparing legislation renewing the Corporation for Public

Broadcasting's charter requested that congressional auditors review operations

of the corporation, the primary conduit of federal funds to public stations and

programming.

Led by House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.), the

lawmakers ordered the General Accounting Office to examine the CPB's framework for

distributing funds to public televisions stations, the basis for determining

recipients and size of station grants, the basis for funding national versus

local programming and other operational issues.

The lawmakers -- who also include leaders of Telecommunications and Appropriations

Subcommittees Reps. Ralph Regula (R-Ohio), Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) -- praised the

corporation for "significant contributions" to programs that "enrich the

nation."

Despite the adulation, GOP officials have ambivalent relations with public

broadcasting. Although many Republicans approve of the local and educational

focus of noncommercial broadcasters, they complain that the programming often

betrays a liberal bias.

Tauzin has pledged to push legislation this year that would renew and

perhaps make changes to the corporation's charter.

The federal government created the CPB in 1967.

John Lawson, president of the Association of Public Television Stations,

predicted that the General Accounting Office will also investigate new programming opportunities created by

digital technology and the impact of more lenient program-underwriting rules.

Support on Capitol Hill remains strong, he said, adding, "Media concentration among

commercial broadcasters is creating strong reason for Congress to support our

local services."