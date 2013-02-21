House Judiciary Member Wants Answers on Google Sharing
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is concerned enough about Google's
data-sharing practices to have sent the company's founder a
letter asking for some answers.
Johnson, a member of the Judiciary Committee, asked CEO
Larry Page to detail the process of selling apps through Google Play, citing
reports that it sends the names and addresses, physical and online, to app
developers.
Such sharing, says Johnson, "potentially threatens the
physical and financial safety of consumers while chilling speech and criticism
online." Johnson conceded that it was unclear how sensitive the shared
information was, and that information sharing is part of online transactions.
He said there were three problems with broadly sharing a physical address:
physical harm to consumers and chilling speech, endangering children online and
personal information security.
Johnson has been collecting public input on mobile app
privacy concerns via his Apprights
online initiative and says they have let him know they want more
transparency, control, and security.
Google had not responded to a request for comment at presstime.
