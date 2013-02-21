House Judiciary Member Wants Answers on Google Sharing

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) is concerned enough about Google's

data-sharing practices to have sent the company's founder a

letter asking for some answers.





Johnson, a member of the Judiciary Committee, asked CEO

Larry Page to detail the process of selling apps through Google Play, citing

reports that it sends the names and addresses, physical and online, to app

developers.





Such sharing, says Johnson, "potentially threatens the

physical and financial safety of consumers while chilling speech and criticism

online." Johnson conceded that it was unclear how sensitive the shared

information was, and that information sharing is part of online transactions.

He said there were three problems with broadly sharing a physical address:

physical harm to consumers and chilling speech, endangering children online and

personal information security.





Johnson has been collecting public input on mobile app

privacy concerns via his Apprights

online initiative and says they have let him know they want more

transparency, control, and security.





Google had not responded to a request for comment at presstime.