House Energy & Commerce Committee Names Bloomquist General Counsel
House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton
(R-Mich.) has tapped deputy general counsel Michael Bloomquist to become
general counsel of the committee, which has oversight of the FCC.
Bloomquist succeeds Jim Barnette, who has been GC under the
last four GOP chairs. Barnette is leaving the committee.
Bloomquist also served as general counsel to the Join Select
Committee on Deficit Reduction (Upton was a member).
