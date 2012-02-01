House Energy & Commerce Committee Names Bloomquist General Counsel

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton

(R-Mich.) has tapped deputy general counsel Michael Bloomquist to become

general counsel of the committee, which has oversight of the FCC.

Bloomquist succeeds Jim Barnette, who has been GC under the

last four GOP chairs. Barnette is leaving the committee.

Bloomquist also served as general counsel to the Join Select

Committee on Deficit Reduction (Upton was a member).