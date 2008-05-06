House Drives Solid Monday Ratings
Fox's House was the top-rated show of the night in the 18-49 demo Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, with a 5 rating/10 share, helping Fox to a tie for first with CBS at a 3.8 rating/10 share.
CBS was powered by Two and a Half Men at a 4.8/12 at 9-9:30, as well as solid outings for Rules of Engagement (3.9/9) and CSI: Miami (4/11).
ABC was third with a 3.4/9, thanks to Dancing With the Stars, which averaged a 4.2/12. In fact, there were four shows on the night that averaged at least a 4 rating, House, Dancing, Men, and CSI, with Rules just missing out, a good nightly showing for a broadcast prime time lineup whose ratings have been in steady decline.
NBC was fourth with a 2.6/7, led by Medium with a 3.2/9 at 10-11.
The CW averaged a 1 rating.3 share with Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill.
