House Communications Subcommittee: Baker Won't Testify At Reform Hearing

A spokesperson for the House Communications Subcommittee confirms that FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker will not be testifying at its FCC reform hearing Friday (May 13), which was slated to host all five commissioners.

While Baker has had plenty to say about FCC reform, including the merger review process and applying so-called "voluntary conditions" like those on the Comcast/NBCU merger, she has also just announced she is leaving the commission June 3 to join NBCU.

While she will remain a commissioner until June 3, she did not participate in the Thursday monthly FCC meeting or vote on the items approved.

A committee source said Baker withdrew and was not disinvited. Baker could not be reached for comment.