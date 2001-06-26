Hotelvision building video biz

Hotelvision Inc. is on the verge of unveiling deals with Echostar Communications and Liberty Media Group to put satellite television and premium movie channels into hotel rooms around the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports.

Echostar will provide 10 cable channels, including CNBC, MSNBC, the Golf Channel, Bloomberg and ESPN Classic, to hotels that subscribe to Hotelvision's services. Liberty Media and its Starz Encore subsidiary will provide the Starz commercial-free movie channel to 110,000 hotel rooms in Hotelvision's domain, including Hyatt, Wyndham and Omni brand properties.

Under the agreements, Hotelvision will sell advertising time on the networks - replacing ads in their respective feeds - rather than charging guests won't be charged for the additional channels. The hotels will get 5% of the take.