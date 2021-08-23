Hospitality Union Praises Paramount Plus
Says 'The Offer' shoot at Chateau Marmont was canceled in solidarity with union boycott
The union representing workers at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood is praising Paramount Plus for apparently canceling a planned shoot for its miniseries, The Offer.
Hospitality workers union UNITE HERE Local 11 cited sources that said the shoot had been planned for Aug. 25-27, but the plug was pulled after they learned of the labor dispute.
The union's boycott campaign stems from what it said was the firing of 200 hotel employees in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Worker solidarity extends across all Industries. An injury to one is an injury to all. As we see the workers at Chateau Marmont fighting for dignity, respect and safety in the workplace, we will continue to encourage Hollywood productions and our members to honor the current boycott," said Lindsay Dougherty of Teamsters Local 399.
Back in April, Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos canceled a shoot at the hotel reportedly in solidarity with the boycott as well.
SAG AFTRA, IATSE, the WGA and DGA are also supporting the boycott, according to the union.
