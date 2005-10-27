HorseTV: They're Off!

The HorseTV channel launched 24/7 as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the channel.

Crawford Communications is handling the network distribution services.

The Channel did not include subscriber figures at launch, but at last check it had at the least secured carriage on G Force Cable in Aiken, S.C. (big horse country, including the Gold Cup Polo Tournament).

The channel will show rodeos, equestrian events, real-life horse stories, horse movies and news, combining an extensive library with original programming.

The channel has been staffing up over the past two months, including last month adding Craig MacEachern, former VP of on-air production and facilities at The WB as senior VP, production, overseeing all original production.

