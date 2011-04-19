Horizon Media Forms Subsidiary, New Horizons
According to the New York Times, Horizon Media has formed a new subsidiary, New Horizons, to invest in up-and-coming consumer-product companies.
Frederique's
Choice, an online flower business, is New Horizons' first investment.
Horizon Media president and chief exec Bill Koenigsberg says its a
significant minority stake, and that the company will handle its
marketing and media services. Koenigsberg assures that New Horizons will
not take anything away from the operations of Horizon Media, a
sentiment that Edward Brojerdi, co-chief creative officer, Kirshenbaum
Bond Senecal & Partners.
Last
year, Brojerdi started a boutique division, Spies and Assassins, which
focuses on the development of unique intellectual property and marketing
it directly to consumers. The company's first product, a free mobile
app called Twit Hit, has been downloaded over 50,000 times. The next app
- this one for the iPad also - is an animated game called Monster
Maker.
Horizon Media has two additional investments currently under consideration.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.