Horizon Media Forms Subsidiary, New Horizons

According to the New York Times, Horizon Media has formed a new subsidiary, New Horizons, to invest in up-and-coming consumer-product companies.

Frederique's

Choice, an online flower business, is New Horizons' first investment.

Horizon Media president and chief exec Bill Koenigsberg says its a

significant minority stake, and that the company will handle its

marketing and media services. Koenigsberg assures that New Horizons will

not take anything away from the operations of Horizon Media, a

sentiment that Edward Brojerdi, co-chief creative officer, Kirshenbaum

Bond Senecal & Partners.

Last

year, Brojerdi started a boutique division, Spies and Assassins, which

focuses on the development of unique intellectual property and marketing

it directly to consumers. The company's first product, a free mobile

app called Twit Hit, has been downloaded over 50,000 times. The next app

- this one for the iPad also - is an animated game called Monster

Maker.

Horizon Media has two additional investments currently under consideration.