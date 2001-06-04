Horan named to FCC legal post

Thomas Horan on Monday was named senior legal advisor for the FCC's Cable Services Bureau.

Previously Horan was an attorney in the bureau's consumer protection and competition division where he developed cable carriage rules for broadcast digital signals, cable set-top box retail sales and Internet broadband services. Horan joined the FCC in 1996 as an attorney for the Wireless Bureau.

Horan replaces Clint Odom, who joined the FCC years ago as senior legal adviser to former FCC Chairman William Kennard. Odom has been serving in the cable bureau since Kennard resigned in January. - Bill McConnell