Hoover Pulls Ads from ABC in Protest of Canceled Soaps
ABC is still feeling the backlash over the news that
daytime soaps All My Children and One Life to Live have been canceled,
with Hoover pulling its ads from the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hoover, the vacuum manufacturer, will discontinue its
advertising with ABC beginning this Friday in an effort to get the network to
reverse its decision. Brian Kirkendall, Hoover's vice president of marketing,
commented on the company's Facebook page on Monday.
"We're making every attempt to pull our spots from these
programs sooner," Kirkendall said. "I want you to know from me personally that
we hear you loud and clear. My wife and mother are both passionate viewers
of All My Children and One Life to Live, as are many of my
colleagues here at Hoover."
An email address, SaveTheSoaps@Hoover.com,
has also been set up to organize the influx of emails to forward to ABC.
