Hoover Pulls Ads from ABC in Protest of Canceled Soaps

ABC is still feeling the backlash over the news that

daytime soaps All My Children and One Life to Live have been canceled,

with Hoover pulling its ads from the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hoover, the vacuum manufacturer, will discontinue its

advertising with ABC beginning this Friday in an effort to get the network to

reverse its decision. Brian Kirkendall, Hoover's vice president of marketing,

commented on the company's Facebook page on Monday.

"We're making every attempt to pull our spots from these

programs sooner," Kirkendall said. "I want you to know from me personally that

we hear you loud and clear. My wife and mother are both passionate viewers

of All My Children and One Life to Live, as are many of my

colleagues here at Hoover."

An email address, SaveTheSoaps@Hoover.com,

has also been set up to organize the influx of emails to forward to ABC.