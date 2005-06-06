Hookstratten Heads Fox Distribution

Jon Hookstratten has been named executive VP, network distribution, for Fox Broadcasting.



Overseeing affiliation relations—replacing Robert Quicksilver in has been a tough gig—he will report to his former boss at the CBS and NBC in-house syndication companies, Ed Wilson, who now serves as president of the Fox Television Network.



Hookstratten, who joins the network June 13, assumes all day-to-day supervision of Fox’s network distribution system and relationships with the 25 owned-and-operated Fox TV stations, as well as its 184 local broadcast affiliates.

“Jon is a truly gifted television executive,” Wilson said. “He is also an excellent negotiator - equally adept at understanding and communicating either side’s perspective. Most importantly, he is a real leader who will help us create a more dynamic network-affiliate relationship.”

Mr. Hookstratten joins Fox from NBC Universal Television Domestic Distribution, where he has served as executive VP, administration and operations, since August 2004.

Previously, he served as executive VP of NBC Enterprises under Wilson from September 2000 to July 2004, where he was responsible for all business affairs and ancillary businesses connected to NBC's owned product, including home video, licensing, merchandising and music.

He joined NBC after serving from 1996 to 2000 as senior VP of business affairs for CBS Enterprises.

Prior to CBS, Hookstratten was a partner with his legendary father, agent and attorney Ed Hookstratten, in Hookstratten & Hookstratten, a Beverly Hills law firm representing a diverse roster of news, sports and entertainment talent. He also handled business affairs for Carson Prods., with responsibility for the company's network series, including NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson video production and distribution.