Hook 'Em Horns: ESPN, Texas Unveil Longhorn Network, Logo
It's official now, the fledgling
sports channel from ESPN and the University of Texas will be called the
Longhorn Network.
The logo, which will be incorporated on-air, online and in print, sports the UT
orange and the Longhorns silhouette. The informational site
GetLonghornNetwork.com, which will serve as an initial resource for fans to
learn more about where and how to get the net ahead of its kickoff, in August.
The name, logo and site were
introduced on April 3 by ESPN senior vice president, college sports
programming, Burke Magnus, UT men's athletics director DeLoss Dodds and UT
women's athletics director Chris Plonsky at the Longhorns' annual spring
football game, which was televised by ESPN.
"We
look forward to covering UT sports like never before," said Magnus.
"I have little doubt that the Longhorn Network name and logo will fast
become synonymous with excellence, just like the UT athletics program."
Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.