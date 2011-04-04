Hook 'Em Horns: ESPN, Texas Unveil Longhorn Network, Logo

It's official now, the fledgling

sports channel from ESPN and the University of Texas will be called the

Longhorn Network.

The logo, which will be incorporated on-air, online and in print, sports the UT

orange and the Longhorns silhouette. The informational site

GetLonghornNetwork.com, which will serve as an initial resource for fans to

learn more about where and how to get the net ahead of its kickoff, in August.

The name, logo and site were

introduced on April 3 by ESPN senior vice president, college sports

programming, Burke Magnus, UT men's athletics director DeLoss Dodds and UT

women's athletics director Chris Plonsky at the Longhorns' annual spring

football game, which was televised by ESPN.

"We

look forward to covering UT sports like never before," said Magnus.

"I have little doubt that the Longhorn Network name and logo will fast

become synonymous with excellence, just like the UT athletics program."



