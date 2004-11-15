Honor Roll Grows at Glittery B&C Gala

Everybody who's anybody was there. Indeed, more than 500 media execs

and guests poured into New York's posh Waldorf-Astoria ballroom on Nov. 8 for

the 14th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame dinner to pay tribute to

10 media superstars and one super program. It was a record crowd.

The hall added these names to its impressive roster of media greats,

bringing the total to 245 individuals:

William Baker, president/CEO of Educational

Broadcasting Corp. which operates public TV's powerhouse WNET;

George Bodenheimer, president of ESPN/ABC Sports;

Stephen Burke, COO of Comcast Corp.;

Catherine Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio

One; Mario “Don Francisco” Kreutzberger, the host

of Univision's Sàbado Gigante; Jerry

Lee, president of WBEB-FM, Philadelphia, an FM pioneer;

Judith McHale, president/CEO of Discovery

Communications; Leslie Moonves, co-president and

co-COO of Viacom; Dick Robertson, president of Warner

Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, the giant syndicator; Jeff

Smulyan, chairman of Emmis Communications, which operates 27 radio

and 16 TV stations; and ESPN's

SportsCenter, the ubiquitous sports show that,

in 25 years, has changed the quality and tone of sports coverage by adding

intelligence, depth and lots of wit.

Two wonderful media-related charities, The Broadcasters' Foundation

and Cable Positive, received a share of the evening proceeds.

The date coincided with the debut of a revamped design for

B&C, now in its 73rd year. “It's been a privilege

to chronicle this industry as it as evolved from cathedral radios to 50-inch

HDTVs,” B&C Editor in Chief J. Max Robins told the

crowd. The magazine's new logo, Robins noted, “emphasizes how closely

broadcasting and cable are tied together.”

For one night last week, they celebrated together, too.