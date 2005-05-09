Homemade and Hot

Cable networks' upfronts dazzle media buyers with lavish soirees, but

aside from the shrimp they serve, they all have one thing in common. They're

heavily pushing development slates brimming with original series.

With fully distributed cable networks past impressing operators with

volume, and cable as a whole rivaling broadcast for ratings share, cable

networks are fattening budgets for original fare, hoping to stamp their own

signatures on their networks with series that lure viewers and put them on the

map with critics.

After FX and USA garnered Emmys for The

Shield and Monk, other

basic-cable networks are hungry for award-worthy shows they can call their

own.

And studios once reluctant to deficit-finance originals for cable

networks that couldn't afford the license fees necessary for quality shows

are getting in on the game. That is a risky proposition because the backend for

syndication and foreign sales is still unclear and cable's ratings

numbers—and by translation its ad dollars—don't compare to

broadcast's.

But they can't stop talking about those “originals,” because cable

networks know that is how their brand is built. “Every network tweaks its

communication at upfront time, but we are absolutely in the midst of a

programming renaissance on cable,” says Bob DeBitetto, executive VP of

programming at A&E.

A&E banks on its unscripted fare like Growing Up Gotti, Dog the

Bounty Hunter and Airline to

lower its one-step-from-the-old-age-home demo. Although the network boasts

major acquired shows in the pipeline with CSI:

Miami and The Sopranos, its

ratings growth in key demos and reduction in median age has come from its

current originals. Now the network aims to air its own scripted series, likely

half-hour or hour-long dramas to complement the acquired shows, by 2007.

As DiBitetto notes, everybody knows about The

Sopranos, so “they're not going to talk about it in the way they

will originals.” Development executives know cable often orders more initial

episodes than broadcast, which allows more creative freedom.

Colliding Worlds

“It's a real business. If you're a producer these days, you have

to develop for networks, cable and syndication,” says John Ferriter, senior

VP/head of network and alternative programming, at William Morris in Los

Angeles. “The worlds have all collided.”

“There are producers who produce cable and syndication and will make

huge overall deals with cable because there is real estate,” Ferriter says.

“Smart clients do not develop in a vacuum. They look at the marketplace and

develop for those needs quickly.”

The same goes for the international marketplace, where he says, in the

past three years, buyers from cable networks including MTV, Discovery and the

Fox channels have increased negotiations at international TV conventions MIP

and MIPCOM.

“Studios are increasingly taking a 'portfolio approach,'

developing equally for broadcast and cable networks,” says Zack Van Amburg,

senior VP of development and cable programming at Sony Pictures Television,

which produces FX's Rescue Me and

Showtime's Huff. “We sell everywhere,

and we saw opportunities in cable most aggressively and first in the

marketplace out of the competitive studios around town. There's an equal

amount of passion and weight given to each.”

Turner will push ahead on TNT this summer with The Closer and Wanted to bolster the foundation it already has from

basketball and Law & Order reruns.

Meanwhile, this fall, TBS will roll out Minding the

Store and Daisy Does America.

But Steve Koonin, executive VP/COO of TNT and TBS, cautions that

original programs do not a brand make. “Many networks believe their original

programs are the brand, and the naiveté of that belief is, if it's

true, you're going to cannibalize your brand,” he says. “You build a

strong brand and a strong schedule, and you program to that.”

Consistently original

While TNT's summer slate is scripted, TBS has less pricey unscripted

shows.

“Our ratings come extraordinarily from an investment in smart original

programming,” says Bravo/Trio President Lauren Zalaznick. “The only way you

get the mind and energy of the viewer at this kind of niche cable level is to

demonstrate originality on a consistent basis. If your revenue is based on

ratings, you have to figure out where those ratings come from. So you test

yourself, expand your boundaries, get rigorous with what the brand can handle,

and that all comes out through originals.”

Bravo has been boosted by Queer Eye for the Straight

Guy and Project Runway and will

up its original fare by 30% in 2006, including a development slate with a

series on New York's Daily News in

addition to Battle of the Network Reality

Stars, The Real Housewives and

Top Chef.

Elsewhere at NBC Universal, USA has used originals like

Monk to distinguish itself from other

general- entertainment networks, while Sci Fi created its own shows for lack of

affordable science-fiction fare in the marketplace. Now its

Stargate franchise is consistently a top

performer, and the channel is poised to push beyond aliens and space travel

with the upcoming Eureka and

Painkiller Jane.

That original programming has grown so rapidly surprises some cable

veterans, including Bonnie Hammer, president of USA and Sci Fi.

“Five years ago, you would call up people and beg them to come for a

pitch. If you got your call returned, you were lucky, much less if they showed

up. Now people call us with no solicitation saying we have a great idea and we

want to come to you. The turnaround has been wild. Martin Scorsese, Joel

Silver, Steven Spielberg—people are coming out of the woodwork.”

As the ratings and talent have improved, so has the originals'

quality, Hammer says.

“Years ago, just to get anything on television in a cable world, you

would cut corners left and right just to say you were doing originals. You

didn't have the money, and some of it looked like 'cable product.' I'll

go toe to toe with anybody who can tell me the shows on USA and Sci Fi are not

network or HBO quality.”

Still, cable is a risky business. Scripted dramas on cable go for $1.5

million to $2 million per episode, while broadcast's command $2.5 million or

more. Backend returns from international, syndication and DVD sales are a

gamble, and they don't deliver the cachet or cash some developers and talent

command.

The major leagues

“I'd give up 10 cable deals for a network in a second,” says Dave

Noll, president of New York-based independent production company City Lights

Television, which has upcoming series on AMC and the Discovery networks and is

pitching nearly 100 to both broadcast and cable. “It's the major leagues.

No baseball player is going to say, 'You know what? I'm happier here in the

minors. That works for me.'”

Plus, while cable shows' ratings are still lower than broadcast,

studios are increasingly willing to deficit-finance to help cable chase the

buzz.

“Half of what this is about is the critical acclaim, the

intelligentsia rallying around and saying, 'The

Shield is an Emmy-winning show,'” says Kevin Beggs,

programming/production president of boutique studio Lions Gate Television.

“Ratings are great, but the Emmy is the thing that's touted.”

With well focused branding to distinguish themselves from the pack,

cable networks also offer easier targets to pitch and have clearer mandates

than nebulous broadcast networks, Beggs says.

“As a supplier, it's not easy, but it's easier to get a handle on

what you're doing,” he says. “On the flip side, you have to be laser-like

in precision.”

Beggs, whose studio produced Lifetime's Missing, USA's Dead

Zone and Showtime's Weeds, is

at work on Lifetime's Gravity from Gale

Anne Hurd, ABC Family's summer scripted drama Wildfire and the Dean Devlin crime drama

Talk to Me for TNT.

Currently pitching TNT, FX and those with whom he has a track record,

Beggs usually develops shows with particular cable networks in mind and focuses

on scripted fare.

“A mix is probably healthy. And frankly, with a few exceptions,

reality programming isn't looked at in the same way. It's cheaper, more

sensational for the most part, and an affordable Band-Aid that sometimes

becomes the entire limb of a network. In cable, the networks that have really

emerged and hit it have been on the backs of scripted hours.”

Now, says Beggs, the future lies in cable-to-cable syndication. And

after A&E's record $2.5 million deal for The

Sopranos, will today's hit basic-cable originals command similar

rates? Sony is shopping The Shield, and

Beggs' Dead Zone has nearly enough

episodes to syndicate.

“I never thought that was possible until cable go so hot,” Beggs

says. “These really successful original cable dramas will show a definable

backend that's profitable. Right now, we're just waiting to see who makes a

play.”