Homegrown content
By Susanne Ault
TV stations in the Houston market seem to take literally the state's antilittering slogan, "Don't Mess With Texas." They are fiercely competitive. Their weapon of choice: local programming.
With no news leader, station news operations are aggressive. Reporter Anna Werner of Belo-owned CBS affiliate KHOU-TV, for instance, earned several national awards for her work in breaking the Firestone tire scandal. Post-Newsweek NBC affiliate KPRC-TV often rolls out viewer contests to draw ratings for local shows, including newscasts, during sweeps periods.
On the entertainment side, Debra Duncan, a local morning talk show on ABC O&O KTRK-TV, normally tops rivals Jeopardy
and Hollywood Squares
in the target females 25-54 demo. KPRC-TV recently launched a series of lifestyle specials starring its former showbiz reporter Roseanne Rogers. And new rookie syndicated strip Texas Justice
is taped at Fox O&O KRIV.
KHOU-TV GM Peter Diaz credits the intense local activity to the diverse owners. "You have a lot of strong players willing to spend money so they can do things right. It's incredibly competitive."
He likes it that way. KHOU-TV won the 10 p.m. news race last November only to see KTRK-TV grab the crown in May, but "it keeps you on your toes. This is high journalism."
Current local ad-market uncertainty could hamper the programming competition. Prior to Sept. 11, relatively high oil prices kept Houston's energy-driven economy fairly strong, but now "all bets are off," says KTRK-TV GM Henry Florsheim, noting falling oil prices since the attacks. Also, Houston-based Continental Airlines will likely trim its work force.
Still, the market is trying to meet these challenges. KPRC-TV launched its specials in order to develop a "non-traditional revenue unit," explains GM Steve Wasserman. When a limousine company and a bridal-gown maker sponsored segments in its recent Bridal Buzz
show, "we created new local business that didn't use television before."
