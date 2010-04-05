A Home for ‘Help Me, Martha’?

When producer Mark Burnett began

rolling out the syndicated

Martha Stewart Show back in

2005, he showed the press and agencies a

sizzle reel that included scenes of Stewart

showing up on the doorstep of unsuspecting

viewers and offering to help them

tackle house projects they were clearly

useless at (that is, once the requisite OMG

hysterics had died down).

That concept never made the jump from sizzle reel to syndicated strip, but

it appears now that it’s been revived as

its own to-the-rescue reality show called

Help Me, Martha. Martha Stewart Living

Omnimedia is still negotiating its final

destination.

Of course, now that MSLO and Hallmark

parent Crown Media Holdings are

in talks on a joint venture that may result

in a new lifestyle cable channel tentatively

called Hallmark Home (as first reported

March 29 by B&C), Help Me, Martha may

yet have a home.